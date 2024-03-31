Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $249.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average of $223.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

