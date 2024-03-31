Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Deswell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Deswell Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.24. 4,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deswell Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.19% of Deswell Industries worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.