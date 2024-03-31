dForce USD One Day Volume Hits $25,337.59 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.97 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.20 million and approximately $25,337.59 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.85 or 0.00144348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008280 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,273,927 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.9683939 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $91,928.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.