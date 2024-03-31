DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,379 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $33,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,899 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS opened at $224.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $224.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.03.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

