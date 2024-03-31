Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,113,000 after acquiring an additional 836,039 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.04. 2,034,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,984. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.