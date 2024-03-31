Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $154.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.47.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

