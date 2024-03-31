Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFAS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.34. 197,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

