Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Lessened by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,994 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 6.5% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

