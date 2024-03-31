Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Purchased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 313.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,216 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $4,561,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 160,743.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 321,487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $46.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.19. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

