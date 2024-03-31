Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 17.8% in March

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the February 29th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNI traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 42,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,666. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.3516 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

