Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$118.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$102.18.

DOL stock opened at C$103.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The stock has a market cap of C$29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$78.83 and a 52-week high of C$107.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

