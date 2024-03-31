Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Domo stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Domo has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $326.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,967. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Domo by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Domo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

