DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.82.

A number of analysts have commented on DASH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $137.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98. DoorDash has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

