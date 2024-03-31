DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 5th

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2319 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DCRE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,757. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $51.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.