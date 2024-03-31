Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (DFVE) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on April 5th

Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DFVE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145. Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $27.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.