DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

DV has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie upgraded DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of DV stock opened at $35.16 on Thursday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $177,017.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,690 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,899,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after buying an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,995,000 after buying an additional 1,045,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after acquiring an additional 301,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.