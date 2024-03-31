Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

DRXGY remained flat at $10.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25. Drax Group has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $15.50.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is -53.33%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

