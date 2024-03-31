Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Duke Capital Trading Up 3.1 %
Duke Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Duke Capital’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
About Duke Capital
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
