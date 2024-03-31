E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 29th total of 543,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,925.0 days.

E.On Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of E.On stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 941. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

