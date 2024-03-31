E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the February 29th total of 543,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,925.0 days.
E.On Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of E.On stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 941. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.
About E.On
