East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Boosted by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 13,693.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,343 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp accounts for 8.4% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after buying an additional 215,281 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 279,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $79.11. 625,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,693. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.12 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

