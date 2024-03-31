Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Edison International Trading Up 1.9 %

EIX opened at $70.73 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

