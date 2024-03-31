Elastos (ELA) 1-Day Volume Tops $438,471.62

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. Elastos has a market cap of $75.17 million and approximately $438,471.62 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00004819 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,488,098 coins and its circulating supply is 21,972,209 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

