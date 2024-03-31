Electroneum Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $115.19 million and approximately $876,693.14 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002872 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,766,155 coins and its circulating supply is 17,968,766,355 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

