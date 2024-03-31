Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Update

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Elekta AB has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.88%. Analysts forecast that Elekta AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Elekta AB (publ)

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.