Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $342,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $269,212.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,390,000 after buying an additional 188,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

