Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,876,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $777.96. 3,209,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $737.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $334.58 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.