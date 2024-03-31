Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Raised by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after acquiring an additional 642,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $777.96 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $334.58 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.19 billion, a PE ratio of 134.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $737.05 and its 200-day moving average is $639.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

