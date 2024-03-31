ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0550

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $11.00 million and $571.20 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00015439 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00023448 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00014791 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,913.11 or 0.99899168 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00143668 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05502214 USD and is down -9.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $46.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

