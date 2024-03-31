Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after purchasing an additional 647,885 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

ET stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 12,326,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,062. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

