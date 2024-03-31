Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 203,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,346 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.26.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

