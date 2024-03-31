Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

