Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the February 29th total of 95,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Enveric Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVB. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 146,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

