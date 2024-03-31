Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Short Interest Update

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,800 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 29th total of 2,088,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,953,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Enzolytics stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,223,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,899. Enzolytics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

