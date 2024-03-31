Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $762.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $767.00 to $762.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Announces Dividend

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $825.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $851.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $798.81. Equinix has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total transaction of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 44.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Equinix by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,777,000 after purchasing an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after purchasing an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

