Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the February 29th total of 12,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,796. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.19. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

