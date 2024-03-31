Ergo Price Reaches $1.99 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002827 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $147.98 million and approximately $443,444.13 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,415.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $602.02 or 0.00854949 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.04 or 0.00146331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00048027 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00055300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00183258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00137322 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,348,022 coins and its circulating supply is 74,349,612 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

