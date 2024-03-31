ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Update

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,355,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the February 29th total of 6,257,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ESR Group Price Performance

ESRCF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,500. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. ESR Group has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $1.86.

ESR Group Company Profile

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

