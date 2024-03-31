EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the February 29th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.9 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS ESLOF traded up 2.00 on Friday, hitting 228.25. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of 166.75 and a 12 month high of 234.37.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

Featured Stories

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

