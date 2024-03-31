Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ ERNA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 12,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.75.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

