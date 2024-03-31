Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 29th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ ERNA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 12,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.75.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile
Eterna Therapeutics Inc operates as a preclinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company. The company offers Synthetic mRNA, ToRNAdo mRNA Delivery, mRNA Gene Editing, and mRNA Cell Reprogramming. It also develops therapies and medicines using gene-editing proteins and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.
