Ethena USDe Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $296.17 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $296.17 million and approximately $25.13 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 1,536,423,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,684,420 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 1,534,925,500.2937007. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00159486 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $33,718,311.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

