Ethereum Classic Price Hits $33.89 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.89 or 0.00047947 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.96 billion and $200.30 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.13 or 0.00851974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00144221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00181373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00137809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,311,739 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

