Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for about $22.18 or 0.00031434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $685.10 million and approximately $31.99 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Ethereum Name Service
Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,889,168 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains.
According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”
Ethereum Name Service Token Trading
