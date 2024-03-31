Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 29th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 417.5 days.

Eutelsat Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $4.27 during trading on Friday. Eutelsat Group has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

