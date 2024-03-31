Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Update

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the February 29th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 417.5 days.
Eutelsat Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF remained flat at $4.27 during trading on Friday. Eutelsat Group has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
About Eutelsat Group
