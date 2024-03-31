Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Update

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the February 29th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 606.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

