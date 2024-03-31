Evercore ISI Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $39.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

