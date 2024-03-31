Evercore ISI Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $184.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $161.60 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,594,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.