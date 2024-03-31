Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Raises Dividend to $2.88 Per Share

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.8811 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79.

EVVTY traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $124.53. 11,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $138.41.

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

