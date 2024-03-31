Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Raises Dividend to $2.88 Per Share

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.8811 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79.
Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance
EVVTY traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $124.53. 11,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,005. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.10. Evolution AB has a 12 month low of $86.26 and a 12 month high of $138.41.
About Evolution AB (publ)
