Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of SNMP stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $297.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Evolve Transition Infrastructure
In related news, major shareholder Gp Holdings Lp Stonepeak bought 1,536,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,345.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,536,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,345.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
Further Reading
