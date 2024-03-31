Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the February 29th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.9 days.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $44.03. 8,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $44.03.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.