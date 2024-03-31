Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the February 29th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 243.9 days.
Experian Stock Performance
Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $44.03. 8,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $44.03.
Experian Company Profile
