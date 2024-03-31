Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,800 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the February 29th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.1 days.

Shares of EXETF stock remained flat at $5.68 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. Extendicare has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -185.01%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

